Blood center low on supply, incentive in place for donors

PEORIA, Ill.– PEORIA, Ill.– January is National Blood Month and to honor voluntary blood donors, local donor centers are giving vouchers to volunteers for a T-shirt.

Volunteers who give blood through Feb. 23 will be able to receive a Blood Center’s Clover T-shirt. Central Illinois Community Blood Center said it hopes it receives more blood supply to recover from losses during the holiday.

Recent snow and icy conditions led to blood drive cancellations, further impacting the center’s ability to recoup losses from the week of Christmas and New Year’s.

Donors can redeem their clover T-Shortvochers online or by phone.