Blood centers in need of volunteers, less than a week’s supply of blood available

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Blood bank officials have been seeing shortages of blood donations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Most organ transplants and elective surgeries were postponed because of possible health risks of doing surgery amidst the pandemic.

Now, an excess of surgeries means more blood is needed, with only a three-to-four day supply of blood from the donation centers.

ImpactLife and American Red Cross officials said they are short on donors, which contributes to the problem.

Kirby Winn, manager of public relations with ImpactLife said the lack of drives contributed, too.

“The challenge has been that a lot of groups that during COVID-19 pandemic felt like they could no longer host blood drives, at least for a period of time,” he said.

However, despite the shortage, blood banks do what they can to make sure the hospitals have all the blood they need. Winn sad for those not close to a donation center, ImpactLife will come to them.

“It might be at your office, or school, or church or a civic club, or any group that meets in the community that can say ‘Here’s where you can have the blood drive,'” said Winn.

The Red Cross is also looking for volunteers, specifically blood donor ambassadors.

Drew Brown, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross said it’s not just donors that are needed.

“Those [ambassadors] are the volunteers that greet donors who come in to donate blood. They make the experience very positive,” she said. “Those are the volunteers who actually pick up the blood and deliver it to those hospitals and patients in need, and those are very important roles here in central Illinois.”

Both donation centers are providing incentives for those who donate.

“Through the rest of the month, the donors who come out, they’ll receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email, and they’ll also be entered into a drawing to win gas for a year,” said Brown.

ImpactLife is providing $10 gift cards to a place of your choice.

Those looking for a place to donate can check out www.bloodcenter.org or www.redcross.org.