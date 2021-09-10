Blood disorder clinic opens new, larger location in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A blood disorder clinic is expanding its footprint in Peoria.

Blood & Clotting Disorders Institute on Friday celebrated the new location with a ribbon cutting and open house attended by more than 100 people.

The brand new 22,793 square foot, two-story facility is more than double the size of the former location on Lindbergh Drive. It is equipped with 12 exam rooms and infusion suite, a state-of-the-art special coagulation lab, an expanded pharmacy with a negative pressure clean room and more.

Becky Burns, COO and CFO of BDCI, said they will be able to better serve their patients in the new space.

“It’s really going to bring a lot more resources and access to care to those patients. It also allows us to increase our pharmacy space. Our pharmacy is able to get drugs for our patients anywhere in the state in about a three hour timeframe, and when you’re looking at patients who have bleeding disorders, it’s incredibly important they are treated as fast as humanly possible,” said Burns.

Burns said BDCI serves about 4,000 patients with blood disorders, including thrombophilia, pulmonary embolisms and hemophilia.

“Patients can look forward to getting into our office quicker with the new exam room space. We can actually do three clinics at a time whereas in the old location we could only do one at a time,” she said.

She said BDCI is the only federally recognized, non-profit Hemophilia Treatment Center of Excellence outside of Chicago.

BDCI is located at 427 W. Northmoor Rd., the former site of Midstate College.