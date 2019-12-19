Blood donations give the gift of life this holiday season

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations this holiday season.

On Thursday, the Red Cross is hosting the 12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria.

There is a goal of 500 donations for the day. They need donations from all blood types but especially type O.

Organizers say this winter season is challenging for donations and blood supply usually falls short.

“We have to continuously have blood drives and build that inventory so that we can replenish for the patients in need. One traumatic accident can be up to 100 pints of blood for one victim,” said Ellen Mickels, a district manager for the Red Cross.

But one donation can help make a difference and a pint of blood can save up to three lives.

The donation process usually takes less than an hour, and the needle is in the arm for less than ten minutes.

“Some people can’t financially donate. This is a great way for them to donate and give back and feel like they gave purpose at this season,” said Mickels.

The blood drive wraps up at 7 p.m. at the Par-A-Dice Hotel ballroom.