Blood donations needed as elective surgeries start up again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals and blood centers are asking for donors as medical centers’ blood utilization increases.

After weeks of placing certain restrictions on elective surgeries, hospitals in the area are starting to ease those restrictions and provide treatment options for procedures such as hip, shoulder, and other joint replacements.

Kirby Winn, public relations manager for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said the rescheduling of these surgeries is creating the need for more blood.

Winn said during the middle of March the demand for blood donations dropped to about 60% of normal levels, but he said now the need has risen to about 80% as hospital activity increases.

“Now that it’s coming back up [the need for blood] we’ve got to be responsive to patient needs and make sure there’s enough blood available for patient transfusions so that those elective procedures and all of the patient care that requires blood can be carried out successfully,” Winn said.

Winn also said the recent cancellation of local blood drives has also hindered their blood supply.

“There’s a lot of places that would hold a blood drive and would be happy to work with us on that but they still have employees working from home,” Winn said.

He said he’s encouraging the community to find an opportunity to give blood, whether it’s at a community blood drive that hasn’t been canceled or by making an appointment at their donor center.

Winn is also asking any group that wants to host a mobile blood drive to contact their donor relations team.