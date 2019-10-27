Blooming City Council agenda: cannabis zoning,

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– Bloomington council will meet Monday to take the next step in allowing cannabis dispensaries to set up shop.

Monday night’s council agenda has an item that would have city leaders draft up zoning laws for businesses. If the city approves the item, the planning commission would then host a public hearing allowing residents to weigh in before the final laws are created.

Right now the commission is considering forcing weed shops to be no less than 500 feet of schools, churches, and playgrounds.

Also on Monday’s agenda, city leaders will be looking at how to preserve the historical buildings in the city. The council will explore a contract with the Lakota group to create a community preservation plan.

If approved, the group will map out a ten-year strategy, in which it will identify key landmarks and districts of the utmost importance. It will then work to create policies and ordinances to preserve them.