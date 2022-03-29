BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is accepting applications for the Ward One Council Vacancy Tuesday.

According to a City of Bloomington press release, the vacancy was created by the resignation of Jamie Mathy Monday, due to a business conflict that no longer allows him to hold the position under state law.

Anyone interested in applying must complete their application by April 20, 2022. A cover letter that shows the applicant’s interest in the position and vision for the community should be included.

Applicant must be 18 years of age or older, and a Bloomington resident in the ward where the vacancy is for at least a year. An applicant also must not be a convicted felon or have an outstanding debt to the city.

Residents could complete submit their applications online, or pick up an application at The Hub at 15 E. Washington Street, Bloomington.