Bloomington adds crews to bulk and brush collection

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington has added collection crews and a knuckle boom operator to its schedule for bulk and brush pickup.

Crew sizes were previously shortened to protect workers from the pandemic, but this resulted in slower collection times. The additional crews will continue practicing social distancing and sanitize vehicles and equipment.

The city says to have waste on the curb by 6 a.m. on your regular garbage pickup day.

Bulk and brush waste also may be taken to the Citizen Convenience Center, 402 S. East St., which is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays.

