BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Bloomington’s Ward 3 alderman will not be seeking re-election.

Mboka Mwilambwe announced Sunday, he will serve out the remainder of his term, but he will not run for the position again.

Mwilambwe was first appointed to Bloomington City Council in 2011 to serve out the term of a previous Ward 3 aldmerman. He was then elected to the position in 2013.

Mwilambwe has not announced any additional plans post serving in this role.