Bloomington Alderman resigning from his council seat

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Alderman Scott Black announced he’s resigning from his council seat this month.

The city is inviting Ward 7 residents to discuss who should take over his spot. People can contact Mayor Tari Renner at mayor@cityblm.org by Friday, Oct. 16.

The person that fills the vacancy will serve the remainder of Black’s term, which ends in April 2021.

Renner plans to announce his selection for council approval on Nov. 9.

