Bloomington ALDI relocates after 18 years on Wylie Drive

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After 18 years on Wylie Drive, Bloomington’s ALDI store is relocating to 907 Maple Hill Road. The new location opened its door’s for the first time Thursday morning.

Company leaders say the change is because they wanted to provide an improved experience, and make shopping smarter, faster and easier for customers. In addition the new location now has curbside pick-up, a service that was not offered before.

“We’ve just outgrown the store,” said Heather Moore, Dwight Division Vice President. “We have introduced about 250 new items, and we just had to build a bigger store to make that happen. The old store was about 9,400 sq feet. this one is 12,500 sq. ft. We love the neighborhood, we didnt move that far, but we have a new big beautiful store.”

The new location will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

