Bloomington and Normal police respond to calls for reform

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Both the Bloomington and Normal police departments say many of the reforms being proposed nationally have already been implemented in both communities including a ban on chokeholds and an increase in de-escalation training.

Normal police chief Rick Bleichner says when using force, officers base their actions on how much someone resists.

“Our policy values all life, it values de-escalation and it also has our officers as far as their training and practice to utilize only that amount of force that is necessary to achieve that lawful purpose,” said Bleichner.

Bleichner says officers go through what they call extensive training on how to verbally de-escalate a situation before using force.

Bloomington officers say they go through similar training exercises.

“When it’s safe to do so is you need to de-escalate,” said Bloomington police department spokesman John Fermon. “When it’s not safe, of course, if someone’s firing a gun at you it’s going to be pretty impossible to de-escalate that situation but there’s times when you’ll fight with somebody and you can actually talk with somebody to de-escalate that situation.”

Fermon says their officers are trained to approach individuals with empathy and a smile.

“The way that you present yourself on a call for service can determine the outcome of that call, so if you show up and even if you don’t have a bad attitude but a police officer looks like they have an attitude that right there might escalate a situation that didn’t need to be so,” said Fermon.

Bleichner says normal police average around 50 to 80 calls a year that involve using force above handcuffs

“We’ll take between 8000 and 9000 enforcement actions in a given year and so if 50 to 80 of those result in force above handcuffs, it’s a very small number,” said Bleichner.

Both police departments say they encourage open discussions on what change would look like and how they can do things differently to better serve their communities.