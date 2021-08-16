Bloomington announce applicants for Ward 6 vacancy

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington announced the applicants who have expressed interest in the Ward 6 council Vacancy Monday.

The Ward 6 seat became vacant after Council Member Jenn Carrillo resigned after moving out of Ward 6. Carrillo’s term will end on Aug. 31, 2021, and the vacancy must be filled within 60 days of that effective date.

According to a press release from Bloomington Communications & External Affairs Manager Katherine Murphy, there are currently 10 candidates for the position.

Andrew Alvarez

JohAnna Chambers

Levi Champion

Luisa Gomez

Elizabeth Hawthorne

Misty Metroz

Jenee Clark Richards

Gary Stevens

Dianna ‘De’ Urban

David Wolfe

Candidates for the seat will be interviewed by Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. The mayor will identify the candidate he believes best suits Ward 6, and send them to the Council for advice and consent.

The application deadline for consideration was Aug. 13, but interested Ward 6 residents can still submit inquiries until the replacement is selected.