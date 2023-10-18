BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Parks and Recreation announced the 45th Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk in a news release.

The event is being held Thanksgiving morning on Nov. 23 near the Miller Park Pavilion.

Online registration is available here. Those who register online are eligible for a variety of raffle prizes.

Neal McKenry, the Program Manager with Bloomington Parks and Rec, is also encouraging food donations at the event.

“In the spirit of thankfulness, the race will have a collection box for food donations going to Home Sweet Home Ministries.” said Neal McKenry Program Manager with the Bloomington Parks & Recreation department, adding “To see a list of their most needed items, visit their website at www.hshministries.org.”

Volunteers are still needed. Anyone interested in signing up can volunteer here.

The Kid’s Half Mile Run starts at 9 a.m. The three-mile run starts at 9:15 a.m., and 1.5-mile walk at 9:30 a.m.