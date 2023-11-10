BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Stuff the Bus in Bloomington has returned for the upcoming holiday season.
A Connect Transit news release states that from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, donations can be made to restock the Brightpoint Bloomington’s Crisis Nursery’s pantry for the entire year.
Supplies donated help local at-risk children and families in Bloomington.
Donations are accepted 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. at the following locations and dates:
Monday, November 27 Walmart – 300 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
Tuesday, November 28 Walmart – 2225 W. Market St, Bloomington
Wednesday, November 29 Kroger – 1550 E. College Ave, Normal
Thursday, November 30 Kroger – 1550 E. College Ave, Normal
Friday, December 1 Walmart – 2225 W. Market St, Bloomington
Saturday, December 2 Walmart – 300 Greenbriar Dr, Normal
Saturday, December 2 Sam’s Club – 2151 Shepard Rd, Normal (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Last year’s Stuff the Bus collected 11,400 pounds of donations.
Monetary donations can also be made here.