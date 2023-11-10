BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Stuff the Bus in Bloomington has returned for the upcoming holiday season.

A Connect Transit news release states that from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, donations can be made to restock the Brightpoint Bloomington’s Crisis Nursery’s pantry for the entire year.

Supplies donated help local at-risk children and families in Bloomington.

Donations are accepted 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. at the following locations and dates:

Monday, November 27 Walmart – 300 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

Tuesday, November 28 Walmart – 2225 W. Market St, Bloomington

Wednesday, November 29 Kroger – 1550 E. College Ave, Normal

Thursday, November 30 Kroger – 1550 E. College Ave, Normal

Friday, December 1 Walmart – 2225 W. Market St, Bloomington

Saturday, December 2 Walmart – 300 Greenbriar Dr, Normal

Saturday, December 2 Sam’s Club – 2151 Shepard Rd, Normal (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Last year’s Stuff the Bus collected 11,400 pounds of donations.

Monetary donations can also be made here.