BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The reorganized Public Works Department of Bloomington has announced a new director on Monday.

A Bloomington news release confirms Mose Rickey will take over the director role after formerly serving as the Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation.

The reorganization of our Public Works Department is a crucial step in providing more specialized and efficient services to the community. Mose’s leadership will be instrumental in executing these changes and guaranteeing our City’s infrastructure is of the highest quality. City Manager Tim Gleason

Some of the restructuring changes can be found below:

Public Works Department: This department will continue to oversee the maintenance and improvement of the city’s streets, sidewalks, and sanitation services, ensuring that our infrastructure remains safe and reliable. Water Department: The newly established Water Department will concentrate on the management and maintenance of our water supply and distribution systems, prioritizing water quality and sustainability. Operations & Engineering Services: This department will be responsible for overseeing planning, design, and engineering services, as well as coordinating infrastructure projects to support the City’s growth and development.

Rickey officially starts the job on Monday, Sept. 18.