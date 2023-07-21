BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Road closures are set to begin Tuesday, July 25, at 6 a.m. in Bloomington.

A release from the City of Bloomington said that Center Street, from Market Street to Jefferson Street and Monroe Street, from Center Street to Madison Street, and from Center Street to Main Street will be closed to all traffic due to sewer work that will be done.

There will be access to the Madison Street Parking Garage from Monroe Street via Madison Street.

The release said that post office patrons should park in the parking garage to access the post office.

The sections of Center Street and Monroe Street will be opened as soon as the work is completed.

For more information, call Colleen Winterland, Superintendent of Streets & Sewers, in the City of Bloomington Public Works Department at 309-434-2225 or email publicworks@cityblm.org.