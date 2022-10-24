BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington City Council approved equipping Bloomington police officers with the latest technology Monday night.

By a unanimous vote, the council members voted on a restructured contract between Bloomington Police Department and Axon Technologies. The new contract will purchase 128 new body-worn cameras, 37 squad car camera systems and 128 new tasers.

Since 2003, Axon has been the supplier of tasers for BPD and they were most recently purchased in 2017, however that five-year warranty expired. Axon also supplies body-worn cameras, the city first purchased those from Axon on a five-year contract in 2018. That contract was slated to expire in November 2023.

With the action Monday night, the original camera contract was terminated and the council condensed a contract for tasers and cameras into one uniform contract. The cost is $1,923,200.67 over five years.

Police Chief Jamal Simington said cameras allow for transparency between officers and community members.

“It allows us to go back and monitor officers for their activity, and it’s a professionalism piece to make sure that we’re providing the very best services to the community that we serve,” Simington said.

Some other benefits of the contract include unlimited cloud data storage, automatic filing and sorting of data–keeping officers free to do other duties, and upgraded interview room video and audio that hasn’t been updated since 2009.

Annually, the contract will cost just under $385,000.