Bloomington arena staying ready for events to return

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Arenas in Bloomington are eager to reopen doors whenever it’s safe to gather again.

Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington had its calendar wiped clean back in March, since then they have been planning how to become operational.

Arena staff have been working to reschedule events for later this year and into 2021, but have been faced with challenges.

“That will be difficult even just talking to the Federal Hockey League, they’re looking at seven different states that have different criteria and different regulations on what it will mean to be safely open,” said Executive Director Lynn Cannon.

To prepare for reopening, the arena has chalked out alternative seating arrangements spacing people out to occupy 20% of the arenas seating.

“We’re looking at ways we can queue people outside the building to be able to come in safely. It’s a matter of how many people we can get through at a certain amount of time and still keep them safe,” said Cannon.

Cannon says fewer customers will mean a loss in revenue but they’re hoping to survive the transition.

“How much can you generate in revenue if you’re limiting the amount of tickets you sell,” said Cannon. “It’s a lot of work and a lot of guesswork and we’re putting as many opportunities together.”

One of the biggest hits to the arena’s bottom line, the cancellation of the Jehovah’s Witness Convention, which usually brings in tens of thousands of people.

The next scheduled event is a Casting Crowns concert in October, but leaders aren’t sure if it’ll stay on the books.