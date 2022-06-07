BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man wanted by the Bloomington Police Department for an armed robbery has been captured.

Terrance Jones, 34, of Chicago, was arrested on June 5 by the Posen Police Department for his involvement in an armed robbery in Bloomington on May 18.

Jones was charged with:

Armed robbery/discharged firearm

Aggravated battery/great bodily harm

Fellon in possession of a weapon/second offense

Unlawful use of a weapon by a felon

Jones was transported to the McLean County Jail, where his bond is set at $750,000.

As previously reported, one person was injured after an armed robbery at a business near Ireland Grove Road and Black Oak Boulevard at approximately 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.

According to a Bloomington Police press release, upon arrival at the scene, officers located an employee that had been battered during the robbery, and found evidence that shots had been fired.

Bloomington Police said there were two male suspects in their 20s. Both suspects were wearing masks. One was wearing a yellow traffic style vest, and the other was wearing a blue vest with white lines.

Bloomington police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org