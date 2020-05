BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Over 100 employees will lose their jobs as a result of Flexitech Inc. shutting down its assembly plant.

The factory which designs and manufactures auto parts notified the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity last month that it was closing the plant on Hamilton road.

A Flexitech spokesperson says employee separations will begin in June of next year.

At this point, there’s no word on why the plant is closing.