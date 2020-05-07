Bloomington attorney giving gift cards to nurses for National Nurses Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — As part of National Nurses Week, a Bloomington business is honoring nurses on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

Attorney at Bolen Robinson & Ellis, LLP, Josh Rohrscheib is asking the community to share stories highlighting the bravery nurses are showing every day. Not only will these nurses be showcased for their hard work, but they will also be given a gift card to say “thank you” for everything they do.

“These nurses are going into a place every day where they’re really putting themselves at risk to care for others,” Josh Rohrscheib said. “It’s just incredible and really inspiring. I think the least we can do is try to recognize that bravery and heroism and do what we can to celebrate our nurses.”

For those interested in nominating a nurse, visit rohrscheiblaw.com/nurse.