Bloomington bar in danger of losing liquor license now has more time to strengthen case

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A popular bar in Bloomington could be in danger of losing its liquor license. Cadillac Jack’s received four citations, this past weekend, from Bloomington Police for not complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

After receiving the fourth, William Bentley the owner of Cadillac jack’s was ordered to go before the city’s liquor commission and defend his case on why he should not receive a penalty. But when it came time for Thursday’s meeting his lawyer got in front of the commission and asked if the meeting could be postponed to a later date.

We were unable to get a hold of the lawyer so its not certain why Bentley has requested this, however both he and the commission agreed to push the meeting back to a date near, or on, the 22nd or the 24th.

He still faces those four citations for not requiring patrons and employees to wear masks, but he now has more time to strengthen his case.

There are 2 full weekends until the next meeting however, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner says the city will be keeping a close eye on the venue.

“Unless, and until there is an order of suspension or a fine, he will continue to be able to operate,” said Renner. “But that doesn’t mean we are not going to continue to monitor. We will be aggressively monitoring every business until our COVID-19 metrics die down.”

As far as other business owners, Renner says Bloomington police will be patrolling this weekend doing compliance checks. He says you can expect it every weekend until McLean County’s positivity rate is lower than 8%, as of Thursday it’s at 10.2%.