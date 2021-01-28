Bloomington bus riders won’t have to wait outside after new transfer center is built

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A nearly $20 million project that will not be paid with tax dollars will go towards a new bus transfer center.

Bloomington Normal Economic Development Council President Patrick Hoban said the money for the project comes from state and federal grants, including $8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Downtown is the heart, the historic core of our community, and we are thrilled to have a nearly $20 million investment in our downtown,” said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner.

Connect Transit announced three possible locations for the center in downtown Bloomington. The final sites include the former Pantagraph building, the Market Street Parking Deck, and the former C2 East Bar and Lounge.

“The current location in downtown Bloomington is on the side of a street, our riders have to cross a major front street…it’s a safety issue,” said Connect Transit Chairman Ryan Whitehouse.

Whitehouse said another main concern with the center in downtown Bloomington is there isn’t an indoor facility for riders to wait in. The current on-street site in front of the McLean County Law and Justice Center serves 10 routes and about 2,000 boardings a day.

“We take them out of the elements. We take them out of the heat, the cold, the rain and we provide amenities like bathrooms for them,” said Whitehouse.

The transfer center is expected to be completed in 2022, providing many jobs to help with the construction of the building.

“Directly associated with the construction of the project, you’re looking at 190 jobs. From the direct jobs, there are also indirect jobs, those are going to be who supplies the people that are building itself. When it comes to indirect jobs, we’re looking at 21,” said Hoban.

Connect Transit is already getting ready to choose the general manager for the new transfer center. Whitehouse said they have already sent out surveys to riders.

“What we wish as a board, is kind of what the public is asking for as well. A leader, someone who is engaged with the public,” said Whitehouse.

The final decision for the location of the transfer center will be made by the board at its meeting on Feb. 23. Whitehouse said the Connect Transit team will send more surveys to riders to see which of the three locations will be the best for the community.

“This is something that is not going to just benefit those who ride Connect Transit, it will help us move to a new phase of being a multi-modal city. It will be a very important anchor to downtown Bloomington,” said Renner.