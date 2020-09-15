Bloomington business hosts three-day mobile COVID testing site

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another location opened up for those in McLean County looking to get tested for COVID-19.

The state is teaming up with Ferrero USA to host a 3-day mobile COVID testing site at Ferrero’s location on Beich Road in Bloomington.

“We’re really happy that one of our most thriving Bloomington businesses is partnering with the state to make sure we make progress in our community on COVID because COVID is clearly going to be with us for awhile, and it’s a whole new world,” said Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner.

Testing started at 5 a.m. Tuesday and is open to anyone in the community free of charge.

“We need to make sure that people are getting tested and make sure the general rules are enforced, social distancing wearing masks,” said Renner.

This site is a drive-thru testing facility, meaning guests will not have to get out of their vehicle to be tested. Town leaders said the site can administer 300 tests per day.

“Certainly want to thank Ferrero for stepping up and utilizing something that worked in their other plant in the suburbs and bring it down to Bloomington and to partner with the state and have a test site here today. Not only for the employees but those who live around,” said State Representative Dan Brady.

Those that did not make it out to the testing site Tuesday can also visit Wednesday from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Thursday from 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected