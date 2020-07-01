Bloomington business owner fined for “mountain of car seats”, must pay hefty fine

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A Bloomington property owner will be required to pay $39,000 in fines for what city officials call a “mountain of car seats” , that has been on his property for months.

Bell International off of Indianapolis street, claims it was participating in a nationwide recycling promotion put on by Walmart and teracycle. The promotion states anyone who turned in an old car seat will receive a $30 gift card.

However, due to COVID-19 the property owner says, he was unable to get rid of the car seats, because his business was deemed non-essential. He was able to return to work on June 1st, but city officials say he still made no attempt to remove the seats.

Angered at the situation they took the matter to court Wednesday morning, where a judge told the owner to pay fines saying the car seats created seven code violations.

The owner now has until August 15th to clean the area or face additional consequences.