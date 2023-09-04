BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands lined the streets of downtown Bloomington for the annual Labor Day parade.

The parade route started in downtown Bloomington just outside of the McLean County History Museum and traveled two miles to Miller Park.

The parade annually features labor union marching groups, Illinois State University`s Big Red Marching Machine, high school bands, community organizations, and elected officials.

Julie Castle used to bring her kids to the celebration to collect candy and enjoy the floats. This year she got the chance to watch her son perform in the parade.

” I have a son who is in the band at Bloomington High School so we come out to support them,” said Castle.

Muna Spera is a teacher in McLean County and says having a parade is a fun event both kids and adults can enjoy.

“It’s great for the kids to come out and see their older siblings or cousins out there participating in the band or any other sport we have available here. It’s a great community service,” said Spera.

This year’s parade theme was “Vote Yes: Workers’ Rights Amendment.”