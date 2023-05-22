BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington Public Work Department is celebrating National Public Works Week from May 21-27. This years theme is “Connecting the World Through Public Works”.

The City wants to encourage the public to gain knowledge of and maintain an ongoing interest and understanding of the importance of public works and public works programs in their respective communities.

“This week is an opportunity to recognize the critical work done by public works professionals in our community who work to build and maintain the infrastructure that supports our daily lives,” the Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said. “From roads and bridges to public buildings and utilities, we thank them for their dedication and service, and the important role they play in making Bloomington a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

City of Bloomington Mayor Mwilambwe will issue a proclamation recognizing National Public Works Week at tonight’s City Council meeting, which is at 6 p.m. in the Government Center Chambers on the 4th Floor. The meeting will also be streamed live on the City’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/cityofbloomingtonil.

For more information about public works in the City of Bloomington, email publicworks@cityblm.org or call 309-434-2225 during regular business hours.