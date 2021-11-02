Bloomington Central Catholic High School celebrate best Saints Boys Soccer finish in school history

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tuesday, in front of family and classmates, the Bloomington Central Catholic High School Boys Soccer Team were honored after class, for etching their names in school history.

The best finish for a Saints soccer team, placing third at state in IHSA class 1A.

Junior Goalkeeper Auston Koch said he’s proud of what his team has accomplished.

“Our goal at the start of the year was to go to state, we ended the year in state, we won our last game of the year, that felt great. We’re pretty much brothers, we’re a family. We love each other to death,” said Koch.

He shared, it’s a great feeling to have support from your school, something he said he hopes to feel again next season.

“Just hearing the cheers just made us want to come back and have this feeling again,” said Koch.

With six sophomore starters and four junior starters, much of the team is expected to return next year.

“So this said, the goal will be set even higher, expectation will be higher, and we are going to meet that challenge, I know the boys are very good at it, and we’ll meet that challenge as it comes,” said Saints Boys Soccer Head Coach Reza Ghasemi.

Ghasemi hopes, with a year under their belt, the returning players will build on what they accomplished this season.

“I’m always emphasizing soccer 101, it’s not just running and kicking, it’s more understanding the positions, understanding field vision, so hopefully a year under their belt will definitely help them, and as they come back, expectation is high,” said Ghasemi.