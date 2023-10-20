BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Kabir Center for Health reopened Thursday with a new look and new technology.

Dr. Amyas Kabir is one of the first in Central Illinois to receive technology from BTL Aesthetics that uses electromagnetic energy for patients wanting to build and strengthen muscles. Kabir said the technology is a non-invasive way to eliminate excess fat cells and strengthen the pelvic floor.

“As we look at aging, we’re conditioned to believe that the body breaks down in 50s, 60s, and 70s,” Kabir said.

He said he is looking forward to providing restorative and regenerative services to clients that can help slow down biological aging.

“This technology actually helps to slow that [biological aging] down because the more body mass you have, muscle mass particularly, and then lowers your body fat. It actually slows down the aging process, so it just helps keep you a little more vital, a little more youthful, a little more active,” he said.

Kabir Center for Health is located at 2412 East Washington Street, suite 9A in Bloomington.

Those who are interested in testing out the technology free of charge can visit the office or call 309-663-7011.