Bloomington church comes together as a community to ‘rise and rebuild’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, Jan. 30, the congregation of Victory Church reunited under a different roof for the same church service they know and love.

“Man, it was exciting to have the Victory family together,” said Jarrod Herald, Executive Pastor at Victory Church. “We have all been lit up trying to get everybody here, and the place was packed.”

This is their first service since a fire devastated the church community Jan. 10, totaling Victory’s location on Route 150 in Bloomington.

“It was a very traumatic experience for us to see it on fire,” Herald said.

He said they haven’t held a service for three weeks following the fire, but said almost 50 churches and ministries reached out to help, some even offering their space for Worship.

They landed at Vale Church in Bloomington, roughly two miles from the Victory Church location on Route 150.

Churchgoer Jessica Sinks said it was strange to be away from her church community.

“It was really good to be just in the fellowship of the congregation and everybody else,” she said.

Herald said they plan to rebuild Victory Church when it becomes feasible.

“We’re gonna continue to love people and to serve our community. And we’re not going to skip a beat,” he said, “we’re still going to be Victory Church.”

One congregant, Linda Kay Welch, said although the space is not the same, it’s still the same church.

“I think home is where the family is,” she said. “So wherever you’re at, when you’re with the family, even if it’s your church family, it’s your home.”