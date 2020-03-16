Bloomington church offering free lunches to kids

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With schools closing because of COVID-19 a lot of people in the community are stepping up to help out parents.

After service today the City of Refuge Ministries in Bloomington made dozens of sack lunches for anyone in need.

The lunches included things like ramen noodles, easy mac, and chips.

Leaders at the church understand that parents may have their hands full for a while and want them to have one less thing to worry about.

“The church has to be more than a voice it has to be hands and legs as well. We have to walk what we talk and reach what we teach and when we see families are in need and see where we can assist and show the love that’s what we want to do,” said Senior Pastor at The City of Refuge Ministries, William Bennett.

Leaders say the next food giveaway is Thursday and they hope to have more in the future.