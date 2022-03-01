BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday night, Bloomington City Council approved an agreement with FLOCK Safety for the use of Automatic License Plate Readers in the city.

The agreement with FLOCK Safety is for two years with renewal contingent on council approval and yearly budget approval. The cost for the 2022 fiscal year is $31,500, and $27,500 for 2023.

Bloomington Police said FLOCK cameras will help with investigative efforts and would only be used for major crimes such as homicides, shootings, robberies, sexual assaults, etc.

“We have the responsibility to serve and protect the most vulnerable. With that responsibility comes a responsible effort to pursue technology improvements which would greatly enhance our capability to effectively and efficiently serve the entire city,” said Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington.

Through the agreement, 10 ALPRs would be placed in areas of Bloomington where the most violent crime took place in 2021.

Monday, the 2-year contract with FLOCK Safety was approved by an 8-1 vote.

During public comment, some community members shared concerns about the use of ALPRs. Reasonings for opposition ranged from privacy concerns to the impact they would have on communities of color.

“I think any attempt to expand surveillance on everyday Americans should be stopped dead in its tracks,” said Noah Anderson.

4th Ward Councilwoman Julie Emig, who cast the sole vote against the agreement, said her constituents understand the importance of safety and well-being, but she stated there are still questions surrounding FLOCK Safety technology.

“It will open questions about potential risks, consequences around transparency, precedent,” Emig said.

While some questioned the technology, others showed support. Community member Melissa Newbill stood next to the mother of Trevonte Kirkwood, a Bloomington man killed in 2018. Newbill said the cameras could have helped the investigation into his death.

“Had those cameras been installed, it wouldn’t have taken this long to find the murderers,” Newbill said.

3rd Ward Councilwoman Sheila Montney also said she believed the cameras would be useful.

“Technology like this could help solve, no one has said it will solve all these crimes, but it could help. It’s another data point,” Montney said.

During a recent presentation on the cameras, Chief Jamal Simington said FLOCK Safety is contractually obligated to not share or sell data.

Bloomington Police also report that 79 other agencies in the state are using this technology, and have shared positive results with BPD.