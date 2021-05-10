Bloomington City Council looking forward to new way of doing business with ‘The Hub’

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There will soon be a new way for residents in Bloomington to do business with city departments.

City staff presented Monday night to the new mayor and council about the benefits of the new way of doing city business, which opens next Monday: The Hub.

It will be located on the first floor of the city government center downtown; a one-stop-shop way of doing business with city departments.

It’s a place where city residents can get their questions answered quickly as well as pay for utility bills and register for library cards and other city services.

City Manager Tim Gleason said it’s been a nearly three years-long project that was temporarily set up for a trial run at Grossinger Motors Arena and has had success.

Gleason said Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus has been overseeing the project for the past year. Tyus told council that the goal is cutting down on government run-around to residents and providing convenient access to customers questions/concerns.

“‘[It’s] a place that’s rooted in, first and foremost, customer service. It’s something that we are traditionally not seen as providing; a service rooted in customer service where people aren’t sent from department to department to do different things,” Tyus said.

The Hub will also feature conference rooms and additional workspace for staff and will be officially opened with a ribbon-cutting next Monday.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe announced Ward 1 councilman Jamie Mathy as the new mayor pro-tem.

The mayor pro-tem becomes the acting mayor in the actual mayor’s absence or if he is unable to fulfill his duties.

Mathy has served on city council since 2013.