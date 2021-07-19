Bloomington City Council member Jenn Carrillo to step down

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington City Council member Jenn Carrillo is stepping down after more than two years in office.

The decision came after Carrillo’s landlord sold their house in Ward 6, which resulted in Carrillo moving out of the district and purchasing their first home.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said, “I am happy for Council Member Carrillo and wish nothing but the best as they embark on this new journey. In this challenging housing market, it’s wonderful they were able to find a home.”

On the move, Carrillo said, “I am overjoyed to have bought my first home—a beautiful house in my chosen community that I can share with those I love; saddened that I won’t be able to continue representing Ward 6 on council; determined to use this opportunity to call for the changes needed to make elected office accessible to working-class people, and very much looking forward to the next chapter of my life… all at once!”