Bloomington City Council to vote on $4.5 million “Rebuild Illinois” grant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington City Council is now turning its attention to the state Monday after being denied federal funds to complete Phase 2 of a 9-phase infrastructure plan.

City leaders want to separate sewer and stormwater lines and replace some water mains on the east side of town. On tonight’s council agenda, members will vote to apply for the “Rebuild Illinois” grant which could give the city up to $4.5 million to cover the cost of construction. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. after a public hearing on this topic.

Also, in Bloomington, you could be given a 3-month grace period to pay certain fines and penalties.

This includes city utility payments, food and beverage taxes, parking tickets, and ordinance violations. City leaders are expected to vote on an ordinance that states “You do not have to pay those fines until 90 days after the state enters phase 4 of Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.”

The state is expected to reach Phase 4 this Friday. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. tonight.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.