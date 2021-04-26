Bloomington city council wants state to act on utility shutoffs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city leaders are asking the state for more help when it comes to utilities being shut off.

Monday night, council members voted unanimously to move forward a resolution that would declare utility disconnection for failure to pay, a pandemic safety risk.

The resolution, passed on a 9-0 vote, calls on the Illinois State Senate to act on HB 2877. This bill, if passed, would allow federal dollars to go to utility and housing providers to offset losses from people not paying their bills.

It also calls for the termination and disconnection of utility service by any service provider for

failure to pay constitutes a pandemic safety risk until herd immunity has been reached and

appropriated the Federal funds made available through HB 2877.

Council’s resolution also calls on Governor J.B. Pritzker to enact a 30 day mandatory moratorium on disconnections related to non-payment.

Ward 8 Councilman Jeff Crabill sponsored the resolution and said the pandemic is not over and people still need help.

“Like city manager Gleason and Mayor Renner said at the beginning of the meeting, we had 162 new cases over the weekend so we’re still in this pandemic and people still need help,” Crabill said.

With the passing of the resolution, it will now be forwarded to local legislators and the governor for review.

HB 2877 was passed by the Illinois House and is still awaiting a vote from the Illinois Senate.