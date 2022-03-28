BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Big changes are on their way to the Bloomington City Council.

Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 1 councilman Jamie Mathy announced his resignation, which was to take effect at the close of the meeting on Monday night.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of the City of Bloomington,” he said.

The resignation is the result of a business conflict that will no longer allow him to hold a position on the council under state law, according to a press release.

According to the City of Bloomington website, Mathy first started his career in the city council in 2013 when he was appointed to finish out a term.

He was then was elected alderman of Ward 1 in 2017 and again in 2021. Along with his duties with the City, Mathy will also resign from his office as a Trustee for the City of Bloomington Township.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe will interview candidates he believes have the potential to best suit the needs of Ward One and the city. The search for a replacement will be ongoing until a suitable applicant is identified and forwarded to the council for advice and consent.

The vacancy must be filled within 60 days of the resignation date, May 28, 2022.