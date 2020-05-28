Bloomington city employees are back in the office come June 1st

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The city of Bloomington is giving some of its employees the okay to come back to the office on June 1st.
The city manager says, half of the city’s 200-plus employees will on the job again starting Monday. That means, offices in city hall and the government center will be open to the public, but by appointment only.
“June first, really it’s no different than May first or April first,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “There’s no vaccine yet, there’s no antibiotic that we know that works, but we are smarter than before.”
He says, there is no date on when all of the employees can return.
