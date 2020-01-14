Bloomington city leaders vote to fix Lutz Road

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A Bloomington street that neighbors say is a safety issue will be getting a big fix after years of complaints.

Lutz road is about 15 feet wide, to put that into perspective its half the size of a standard two lane road. For years neighbors have been complaining to the city about the fact there are no sidewalks or curbs.

The Bloomington Council heard their concerns and on Monday night leaders voted on a nearly $1 million plan to fix it.

The road is used primarily by people who live in the Luther Oaks Retirement Community, and n an effort to enhance the neighborhood while improving infrastructure, city leaders decided to strike a deal.

“The agreement calls for Luther Oaks to make $1.5 million in improvements to their campus, and the city will make improvements to the roadway,” said Assistant City Manager, Billy Tyus. “If the campus improvements are not made within 5 years, then there is a clawback option which allows for repayment of the funding that will go to the road improvements.”

The road improvements are expected to be made in the summer of 2021.