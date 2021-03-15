Bloomington committee of whole hears preferred plan for O’Neil Park and Pool renovations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city leaders and staff discussed the “preferred” plan among the city staff for O’Neil Park renovations Monday, March 15.

Meeting virtually, Bloomington’s Committee of the whole viewed a presentation from the Parks and Recreation Department and an architect.

In the plan, city staff outlined the timeline and said they hope for the pool to be ready for a grand opening on Memorial Day weekend 2022.

City parks and rec director Jay Tetzloff said the pool was built in 1975 and the original design lasted well past the normal life of a pool. Tetzloff said the biggest overhaul of the park renovation and redesign would be in the pool.

In the plan presented to the council, staff, and the mayor, city staff took into consideration the feedback they got from the community survey. The biggest want in the survey was a lazy river attraction in the new pool.

This plan includes the lazy river, an activity pool for all ages, a water slide, and lap pools. City manager Tim Gleason and mayor Tari Renner said the lazy river feature would be “unique” to public pools in the surrounding area.

Other immediate upgrades to the park include additional parking and a new skate park, with future upgrades and additions to be considered along the way.

Gleason said he’s “confident” this plan will be no or low-cost to Bloomington taxpayers thanks to grant money. He said the price is flexible, but staff wants to be sure to address the community’s opinions and wants.

“The original price tag that we were talking about was about $10.5 million now that dollar amount is somewhere in the range of $11.5-11.7 million; there’s a buffer there that if we tightly manage this, we could reduce that cost some, but what we wanted to do is not take away from what had been discussed in the community,” Gleason said.

Mayor Tari Renner also expressed his support for the development and said its location on the west side of Bloomington can help redevelop the area.

“This community, this neighborhood deserves this,” Renner said. “Much of the research shows us that if you don’t have amenities like this in older or underperforming neighborhoods, it invites people; especially teens and young people to get into mischief and trouble,” Renner said.

Renner also points out the potential of activities for people to get involved with and summer jobs to “integrate teens into the workforce”.

Council members brought up the cost of admission for lower-income residents in the area as well as the cost and longevity of upkeep.

Gleason said depending on how fast the council can move, the plan could be on their agenda as soon as next Monday, March 22.

If all things go as planned, according to the presentation, construction would start in September.