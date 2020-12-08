Bloomington community members will NOT pay more in property taxes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — If you live in Bloomington you can expect to pay the exact same amount in property taxes next year.

On Monday the city’s council adopted the 2020 property tax levy. Finance Director Scott Rathbun says new construction has made the city’s equalized assessed value increase by .7%, and says the owner of a $165,000 home will not see an increase in their taxes.

“With all municipalities, all business, costs go up every year,” said Rathbun. “By realizing as .7% increase in overall value, we can utilize the same rate, and realize additional levy dollars. Those additional levy dollars help us offset those natural increase in expenses.”

He says because the EAV has increased the city will receive an additional $134,000.