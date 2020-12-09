Bloomington condominium fire leaves behind extensive damage

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews from Bloomington and Normal were on the scene of a condominium fire on Tracy Drive just off of Oak Creek Plaza in Bloomington.

Around 7:50 a.m. Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) was called to the 1900 block of Tracy Drive for smoke coming out of the building. Once on scene, they discovered the condo complex engulfed in flames.

According to BFD Public Information Officer Eric Davison, the fire started on the ground level and worked its way up the side of the building.

Davison said everyone was able to get out safe, including pets. He said one person was rescued from a balcony.

There are 24 units in the section of the complex affected. Davison said all of them experienced some sort of damage. The full extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.