Bloomington Council appoints De Urban to Ward 6 seat

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The vacant Ward 6 seat for Bloomington’s City Council is now filled.

Monday night, Council voted 5 to 4 to appoint Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe’s nomination of De Urban to the open seat.

Urban, is a resident of Ward 6 and a small business owner in downtown Bloomington. She is also a member of the board of directors of the West Bloomington Revitalization Project.

Urban is filling the seat following former Ward 6 representative, Jenn Carrillo’s resignation, following her moving outside the ward.

The mayor said he supported Urban’s appointment because she’s been involved in the community and has shown an interest in city affairs.

Council members split on the vote. Ward 1 councilmember Jamie Mathy said he liked Urban personally but did not support her nomination due to her not being aligned with what Ward 6 voters voted into office in 2019.

Councilmembers, Mollie Ward, Jeff Crabill, and Julie Emig also voted no on Urban’s nomination, while Nick Becker, Donna Boelen, Sheila Montney, and Tom Crumpler voted yes. Mwialmbwe was the tie-breaking vote.

Many spoke out in opposition to Urban’s nomination due to her being “more conservative” than her predecessor, Jenn Carrillo. Calling the nomination a “shameful and pathetic attempt to overrule the voters of Ward 6.”

Carrillo herself commented virtually Monday and said she’s “disappointed” with the mayor and claimed Mwilambwe purposely left her out of the decision-making process. She said Ward 6 voted in someone in 2019 who “looked like them” and was “unapologetically progressive” and described Urban as a “radical opposite” of that.

Urban spoke briefly before her swearing-in and said she’s not in this for the politics, but is wanting to be the voice for Ward 6 voters and residents.

Urban will serve the rest of Carrillo’s term, which is about 18 months.

This story will be updated.