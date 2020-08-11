Bloomington Council approve new department and Fox Creek Village Planned Unit Development

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington created a Department of Economic and community development Monday.

The move was delayed due to COVID-19. City Manager Tim Gleason said it is combining two other departments, the department of economic development and the department of community development.

Gleason hopes that combining the two departments will be a one-stop-shop for residents who have economic or community development questions.

“Whether it is a resident trying to do something new or has questioned the two overlap in many cases. Whether it is an existing business that is considering expanding or a new business opportunity, these two go hand in hand,” Gleason said.

Melissa Hon will be in charge of the department Sep. 1.

Bloomington Council also approved the Preliminary development plan for planned unit development in Fox Creek Village.

The development will be on over 25 acres of land located south of the Fox Creek Golf Course.

You can watch the full meeting online.

