Bloomington council approves $11.8 million O’Neil pool project

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new pool is officially coming to Bloomington’s west-side at the O’Neil Park.

Monday night, Bloomington City Council voted 8-1 in favor of the proposed $11.8 million plan to redevelop and redesign O’Neil Park and Pool by next year.

It’s the same plan the council was presented by city staff Monday, March 15 that included a lazy river, diving boards, a water slide, and a bathhouse to the new pool area. The plan also includes upgrades to the park’s parking lot and a new skate park.

The now-approved plan and design were supported by all council members, however, Councilmember Donna Boelen voted ‘no’ on the plan because there were no estimated costs of upkeep. Boelen said however she was in favor of a new pool, but not as presented.

The other eight council members who voted ‘yes’ on the plan said it’s a huge investment in a part of the city that can use it; the west-side or Ward 7. Mollie Ward who represents Ward 7 said this project is not only an investment in Bloomington’s west-side but also the entire city.

“The project itself has an impact in terms of jobs and that’s sorely needed on the west side,” Ward said. “It not only provides opportunity for kids who can’t afford a car to drive all the way across town; it provides opportunity for jobs as we build the thing, maintain the thing and those people spend money all over town.”

Mayor Tari Renner said this was one of his “proudest” moments as the mayor of Bloomington and said times like this “make it all worthwhile”.

The Mayor and other councilmembers said accessibility to those who live in the neighborhood should be of importance.

Now that the plan is approved, bids on the construction of the new pool will begin on Aug. 10, and approval of the construction contract will be Aug 23.

The city hopes to open the new pool and park by May 31, 2022.