BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington City Council voted for levying taxes Monday night.

Proposition 8A will increase the town’s levy by $1.4 million after passing 5-3. The funds will go solely toward public safety pensions.

Proposition 8B will increase the Library levy by $402,815 for expansion and renovation after passing unanimously.

Previously, the city had been utilizing over $1 million in Utility Tax Reserves since the fiscal year of 2019. The reserve would be depleted in the fiscal year of 2023. Without this increase, there would be a $1.8 million shortfall in restricted revenues for the Public Safety Pension funding.