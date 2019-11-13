Bloomington council approves estimated 2020 Property Tax Levy; tax rates should remain the same

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Community members in Bloomington likely won’t be paying more in taxes next year. On Tuesday, city council members approved the estimated 2020 Property Tax Levy.

According to the city’s Finance Director, Scott Rathbun, the city should see modest economic growth. Because of that the city will bring in an additional $225,000 in tax money which will be used to cover the rising costs of maintaining infrastructure.

“The direction from the city council has been pretty specific, over the last few years, they want to leave property tax rates the same,” said Rathbun. “They don’t want to over burden the public with additional rate increases. So other than something dramatic happening we are expecting this to be a status quo levy for the year.”

The presented levy was just the estimate, leaders will vote to finalize it next year.