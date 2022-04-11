BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Monday, the Bloomington city council voted to approve a $269.1 million budget, but the decision was not unanimous.

Ward 3 Alderwoman Sheila Montney, who voted against the budget, said it was supported by underlying decisions that resulted in an agreement by the council to raise property taxes.

She said in speaking with constituents, a concern of many was a property tax increase, so she didn’t feel it was appropriate to vote in favor.

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe also appointed Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen to replace Jamie Mathy as mayor pro tem.

Mathy resigned following the last council meeting, Boelen has served as Ward 2 Alderwoman since 2019.