BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington City Council approved a special use permit for an adult-use cannabis store Monday.

During the council meeting, the council voted 5-3 to allow Project Equity Illinois to open a marijuana dispensary, that would sell cannabis vapes, edibles and other paraphernalia on Bloomington’s west side.

The dispensary will be located at JC Parkway off of West Market street near Walmart.

Project Equity Illinois plans on opening a 3800 square foot store and would lease the additional 10,000 square feet to other businesses.

City code permits two cannabis dispensaries, and now with this approval, it will be the city’s second. The other is off Veteran’s Parkway on the east side.

City staff, and the five council members voting yes, believe the move brings new life to a currently vacant building and will bring in additional tax revenue.

“Any revenue to the city is critical. We see increases that are normal, we’ve got a fair amount of catch-up with infrastructure that had been stalled or postponed,” Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said.

The three council members who voted against the permit, Grant Walch, Sheila Montney and Nick Becker, raised some concerns about increased foot traffic along a busy intersection. Gleason said that regardless of the type of business, that’s always going to be a concern.

The Bloomington Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously in May to approve the permit. According to the zoning board, the permit met all the city’s regulations pertaining to the sale of cannabis within the city.